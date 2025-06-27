NAPTIP declares Speed Darlington wanted for rape, cyberbullying

THE National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has declared Nigerian entertainer Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, wanted over alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

The declaration was made on Friday, June 27, via the agency’s verified Instagram handle, @officialnaptip, accompanied by a wanted poster bearing the entertainer’s image.

The agency urged anyone with credible information on his whereabouts to promptly contact it via phone at 07030000203 or email at info@naptip.gov.ng.

This development follows Okoye’s failure to honour two formal invitations by the agency after a controversial Instagram livestream, during which he claimed to have had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl – sparking nationwide outrage and allegations of rape.

The livestream, posted on Children’s Day, May 27, quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from child rights groups and the general public. Within 24 hours, the Lagos State Government alerted NAPTIP, prompting the agency to summon the singer for questioning.

In a letter dated May 28 and signed by NAPTIP’s Head of Cybercrime Response Team, Ngamaraju Mangzha, Okoye was asked to appear at the agency’s headquarters in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, by 9 a.m. on May 30. He failed to do so.

Responding, Okoye requested to reschedule the appointment for June 26, citing prior commitments. “Hello, I will not be able to come in today. This is very sudden and urgent for me… I suggest you reschedule for next month, June 26. I will be in Abuja that day,” he wrote.

However, NAPTIP rejected the proposed date, stressing the urgency of the case, which it described as a matter of national importance. In a subsequent letter signed by the Director of ICT and Coordinator of the Cybercrime Response Team, Hakeem Lawal, the agency insisted on an earlier appearance, extending a final deadline to June 2. Again, Okoye did not show up.

“Our invitation was sent in good time. His failure to appear has left us with no choice,” said a senior NAPTIP official who spoke under condition of anonymity. “No one is above the law. We will not work with his schedule.”

Further worsening the situation, Okoye attempted to walk back his statements, later claiming the video was a publicity stunt to promote his music. “I need controversy to eat,” he said in a follow-up post, referring to the confession as a prank. However, his justification only intensified the public backlash.

In a more disturbing twist, NAPTIP said it had received additional archived videos in which Okoye allegedly made similar admissions and degrading comments about minors.

The agency confirmed the materials were under investigation for possible breaches of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015, and the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Meanwhile, Isaac Fayose, brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, told journalists that the young girl referenced in the video was preparing to file a formal police complaint.

Responding to questions about potential flight risk, NAPTIP’s Chief Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, assured the public that the agency was coordinating with other law enforcement bodies to ensure Okoye is brought in. “We are not taking any chances. We are working closely with sister agencies to ensure compliance,” he said.

The NAPTIP’s Director-General, Binta Bello, has reportedly taken a personal interest in the case, monitoring developments closely. “It’s about a minor. It’s about the human rights of a child,” Adekoye said, adding, “This is not something to joke about.”

As of the time of filing this report, Okoye remained at large.