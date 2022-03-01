Demand for sexual gratification is an abuse of power – ICPC

— 1 min read

CHAIRMAN of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Bolaji Owasanoye, a professor, has explained that demand for sexual gratification for favour or service rendered is an abuse of power punishable under the ICPC Act.

A statement signed by ICPC spokesperson Azuka Ogugua said Owasanoye spoke at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on the draft policy on sexual harassment in educational institutions organised by the commission in collaboration with the Ford Foundation.

The ICPC boss disclosed that Section 19 of the ICPC Act criminalises the use of public office to gratify or confer corrupt or undue advantage on someone or others.

“Sexual favour falls under the category of benefit. When a person in a position of power or authority uses such power irresponsibly by demanding sexual gratification, it is an abuse of power under the ICPC Act.

“The commission has successfully proved in court that sexual harassment is an abuse of power where the perpetrator abuses his position and advantage to demand and at times obtain sexual gratification from the victim,” he said.

Owasanoye said the ICPC had, in the case of FRN vs Richard Akindele, established that mere demand for gratification is an offense which the Commission can and will prosecute.

The ICPC chairman explained that as part of measures to address the growing problem of sexual harassment, the commission, with the support of the Ford Foundation, had started a project focusing on its mandate of enforcement, prevention and public education.

According to him, the project started with capacity building for ICPC investigators and prosecutors to enhance their skills in understanding, investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment cases.

“The commission is by this project improving its ability to respond to myriad cases of sexual harassment via abuse of power, especially with regard to educational institutions, most notably tertiary and secondary education institutions.

“This is not to suggest that sexual harassment does not exist in other areas of society, but the situation with educational institutions can be rightly described as an epidemic,” he added.

Owasanoye also told the stakeholders that the promotion of policies that discourage sexual harassment in educational institutions was part of the commission’s mandate.