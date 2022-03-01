25.7 C
Abuja

Demand for sexual gratification is an abuse of power – ICPC

News
Bankole Abe
Prof Bolaji Owasanoye
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

CHAIRMAN of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Bolaji Owasanoye, a professor, has explained  that demand for sexual gratification for favour or service rendered is an abuse of power punishable under the ICPC Act.

A statement signed by ICPC spokesperson Azuka Ogugua said Owasanoye spoke at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on the draft policy on sexual harassment in educational institutions organised by the commission in collaboration with the Ford Foundation.

The ICPC boss disclosed that Section 19 of the ICPC Act criminalises the use of public office to gratify or confer corrupt or undue advantage on someone or others.

“Sexual favour falls under the category of benefit. When a person in a position of power or authority uses such power irresponsibly by demanding sexual gratification, it is an abuse of power under the ICPC Act.

“The commission has successfully proved in court that sexual harassment is an abuse of power where the perpetrator abuses his position and advantage to demand and at times obtain sexual gratification from the victim,” he said.

Owasanoye said the ICPC had, in the case of FRN vs Richard Akindele, established that mere demand for gratification is an offense which the Commission can and will prosecute.

The ICPC chairman explained that as part of measures to address the growing problem of sexual harassment, the commission, with the support of the Ford Foundation, had started a project focusing on its mandate of enforcement, prevention and public education.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the project started with capacity building for ICPC investigators and prosecutors to enhance their skills in understanding, investigating and prosecuting sexual harassment cases.

“The commission is by this project improving its ability to respond to myriad cases of sexual harassment via abuse of power, especially with regard to educational institutions, most notably tertiary and secondary education institutions.

“This is not to suggest that sexual harassment does not exist in other areas of society, but the situation with educational institutions can be rightly described as an epidemic,” he added.

Owasanoye also told the stakeholders that the promotion of policies that discourage sexual harassment in educational institutions was part of the commission’s mandate.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Demand for sexual gratification is an abuse of power – ICPC

CHAIRMAN of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) Bolaji Owasanoye, a professor, has explained ...
Education

WAR: Contrasting fortunes of Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Abuja

THE Embassy of Ukraine in Abuja - at Plot 894, Olu Awotesu Street, Jabi...
Politics and Governance

Ekiti APC governorship candidate picks running mate

CANDIDATE of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Biodun Oyebanji has picked Monisade Christianah Afuye...
Media Opportunities

Rory Peck Trust offers trauma and resilience workshops

AN international NGO that supports freelance journalists and their families in crisis, Rory Peck...
Crime

Ekiti monarch shot by gunmen in failed kidnap attempt

THE Atah of Ayede Ekiti Adeleye Orisagbemi, a first class monarch in Ekiti State,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

Nigerians stranded in Ukraine can now enter Hungary and Romania visa free

Court rejects Abba Kyari’s bail application

Ukraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

Twelve different online scams you should know

Air Peace remains mum two days after Kano Emirate’s three-day ultimatum

Seplat to acquire Exxon Mobil assets in Nigeria for $1.28m

Ukraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

NDLEA intercepts Tramadol, cash imported from Pakistan, Austria, Italy at Lagos airport

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWAR: Contrasting fortunes of Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.