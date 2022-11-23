32.2 C
Deutsche Welle organises intensive training for journalists

Blessing Otoibhi
DW Akademie is accepting applications for its 18-month traineeship, beginning January 2024. 

The program offers a mix of academic study and on-the-job learning as well as a trainee’s salary.

The selected candidates spend the first 10 months at various Deutsche Welle (DW) editorial departments in Bonn and Berlin.

Trainees will then spend two months at a DW foreign bureau in either Brussels or Washington and six months participating in theory and practice-oriented seminars.

The program covers the range of skills a journalist of the future needs: TV moderation, multimedia storytelling, data journalism, social media and virtual reality.

Journalists with knowledge of English, German and other languages can apply for the program.

Applicants must have professional proficiency in English or German. Journalists who are native speakers of another language that is part of DW’s language services are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for the submission of applications is December 14, 2022. Interested applicants can apply.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

