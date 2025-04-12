FCTA to land owners: Develop your land in 2 years or risk revocation

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT) has announced some land reforms, including a new law which seeks to revoke undeveloped plots after two years of issuance of Rights of Occupancy.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Friday, April 11, the Director of Land Administration in the FCTA, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, said the reforms will become operational from April 21, 2025.

He said the reforms cover specific areas like conditions of grant of Statutory Right of Occupancy, contents of the Statutory Right of Occupancy Bill, contents of Letter of Acceptance/Refusal of offer of grant of Right of Occupancy, titling of Mass Housing and sectional interests, as well as regularisation of Area Council Land documents.

The director noted that before now, the deadline for payment of bills, rents, and fees was not specified in the Statutory Right of Occupancy bill, and there was no penalty for failure to make payment promptly.

He explained that the development has caused a delay in revenue receivable due to non-collection of Right of Occupancy and non-payment of bills, slower pace of infrastructural development, sustained land speculation, and racketeering.

He further said that as a result, the FCT administration has incurred huge expenses through repeated advertisements and publications notifying the public on the need for collection of R-of-O and timely payment of bills and charges.

“Consequently, as against the unspecified period within which to collect the Right of Occupancy and make full payment of the Statutory Right of Occupancy bills and charges, land allottees now have 21 days from the date of offer, to make full payment of all bills, fees, rents and charges prescribed on offers of Statutory Rights of Occupancy and submit a duly completed Letter of acceptance alongside evidence of payments, or lose the offer.

“Also, as against the lengthy period within which to develop allocated lands, the period within which to erect and complete developments on any land granted in the FCT is now two years from the date of the commencement of the R-of-O.

“Therefore, any R-of-O bills and any other payments made outside the stipulated 21 days shall be considered invalid, while any land granted should be developed within two years”, he stated.

On lands previously allocated by Area Councils, Nwankwoeze said the law stipulates that all lands in the FCT are urban land.

He said it, therefore, becomes necessary that all land documents issued by the Area Councils are considered for regularization to statutory titles in line with relevant statutes.

“It should be noted that in 2006, the Zonal Land, Planning and Survey offices of the six Area Councils were directed to submit all Area Council allocation lists, layouts, files, and registers to Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS)/Lands Department, and the Area Councils did this.

“However, to date, out of the 261,914 Area Council land documents submitted for regularization, only 8,287 have been vetted, out of which only 2,358 were cleared, validated and regularized to statutory titles. The 8,287 were vetted from 2006 to 2023 (17 years), and this represents just 3.2% of the total land documents submitted for vetting and regularization as of today; the FCT Administration is still left with 253,627 submissions in its database.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“Area Council land documents successfully vetted and confirmed would have statutory titles on such lands issued, and the allottees will have sixty days to make full payments of all bills, fees, rents, and charges prescribed, failure of which the offers shall become invalid,” he said.

The ICIR reported that Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has approved the revocation of 4,794 land titles in the nation’s capital due to alleged non-payment of ground rent for over 40 years.

The minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, March 17.

Olayinka noted that the revocation followed multiple publications and announcements on broadcast media by the FCT Administration since 2023, adding that payment of ground rents was backed by extant laws.