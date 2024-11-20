Digital Rights Fund seeks applications

SMEX, a non-profit organisation advocating human rights in digital spaces across West Asia and North Africa, is seeking applications for its Rapid Response Digital Rights Fund.

This initiative aims to empower individuals, informal groups, and entities to effectively counter digital rights threats and violations online.

Through grants and support, it seeks to foster a more inclusive and equitable digital society, united in protecting digital freedoms even amidst adversity.

Applicants working on topics related to the below focus areas are encouraged to apply.

Eligible projects should address topics such as surveillance, spyware, cybercrime, internet censorship and content moderation.

Applicants will be evaluated based on their efficiency in achieving project goals, and the direct relevance of proposed projects to addressing digital rights issues in the West Asia and North Africa region.

Journalists, human rights defenders, and entities from West Asia and North Africa can apply for this grant.

Grants of up to US$30,000 are available for projects lasting from six to 12 months.

Interested applicants are to apply here.