EFCC sacks staff over corruption, vows more heads will roll

THE Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, said two staff of the agency were dismissed recently over corruption allegations.

Olukoyede stated this during the opening of the 6th Annual Criminal Law Review Conference organised by the Rule of Law Development Foundation in Abuja with the title, “Optimising the Administration of Criminal Justice in Nigeria: How to Navigate Emerging and Systemic Challenges of Insecurity and Economic Hardship.”

At the five-day event, Olukoyede said the two staff were dismissed two weeks ago. The EFCC chair also said going forward, besides dismissal, workers found culpable would also be prosecuted.

He emphasised the importance of integrity, stressing that people should not fight corruption with “dirty hands.” He also declared that dismissed staff would not only be terminated but also prosecuted.

He asked how EFCC staff could credibly challenge the public if they were corrupt.

“And I have said this to Nigerians; who has ever given me one kobo in the course of my work, come out and say it. I stand to be challenged. I can’t be easily influenced by things like that.

“That’s why we must make up our minds to work together to do the right thing. Any staff that is corrupt, I will show you the way out. Again, some people may want to be overzealous. Out of 12, you must have Judas.

“I can’t stand here and say all is perfect. As many as you see, report them to us, and we will do justice,” he stated.

He emphasised the importance of integrity, particularly among legal practitioners, noting that it is not just about adhering to laws or crafting impressive briefs, but rather about combining law and morality to do what’s right.

He further stressed that integrity was essential for survival and that people’s conscience should guide their decision-making. Olukoyede also advocated reviewing ethics, values, and standards in legal practice, as he argued that it aligned with the EFCC’s mission to prevent corruption.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





He welcomed constructive criticism of the EFCC but urged critics to express themselves responsibly, questioning the benefits of undermining institutions.

Meanwhile, the special adviser to the President on policy coordination and head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala Usman, commended Olukoyede on the reforms in the commission.

She lauded him for systemic development and frameworks in the area of corruption prevention, stressing that his policy drives were practical and sustainable.

She stated this in Abuja on Monday, November 18, while on a visit to the commission.