Disengaged CBN staff were not forced out – Cardoso

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said the 1,000 staff who left the bank were not forced out of office.

Cardoso made this known on Friday, January 3, at the resumed Federal House of Representatives investigative hearing on the disengagement of the 1,000 workers by the CBN.

The apex bank, had on December 4, 2024, said its early exit package (EEP), was entirely voluntary and without any negative consequence for eligible staff.

The clarification followed the controversies from reports that 1,000 staff were sacked from the apex bank.

Reacting to the development, however, the House of Representatives ordered the CBN to suspend the planned retirement of 1,000 staff.

Accordingly, the House of Representatives had also established an ad hoc committee to probe the process and legality of the exercise.

At the resumption of the investigative hearing on Friday, the CBN governor, however, said the 1,000 members of staff were not forced to quit.

Cardoso, represented by CBN’s deputy director of corporate service, Bala Bello, the apex bank boss also said the early exit programme, the restructuring and reorganisation was to optimise the bank for enhanced efficiency.

“They are basically ways and means through which the performance of an organisation is optimised by putting, ensuring that round pegs are put in right holes.

“The manpower requirement of the bank is actually met. I’m very happy to mention, Mr. Chairman and members of the committee, that the early exit program of the central bank is 100 percent voluntary,” he stressed.

According to the apex bank governor,”It’s not mandatory as nobody has been asked to leave, and nobody has been forced to leave. It’s a completely voluntary programme that has been put in place.

He added; “I believe several organisations across the world, and even within this country, both in the private sector and the public sector, are undertaking similar exercises.

“So nobody has been asked to leave. With a lot of humility, I will tell you that this same program that is taking place is not at the instance of the bank,” Cardoso added.

The ICIR reports that some of the disengaged staff had sought redress in court, as some Nigerians expressed worry over the controversial manner of their disengagement before official retirement age of 60 years.

THE ICIR in April, 2024 reported a growing apprehension among the CBN staff as 50 additional employees were sacked, adding to the long list of ongoing disengagement at the apex bank as at that time.

The sacking under the leadership of CBN governor Olayemi Cardoso cuts across 29 departments as the organisation restructures to shift away from the development finance role, it was learnt.