Doctors declare indefinite strike over kidnapped colleagues

DOCTORS in Cross River State have declared an indefinite strike over the kidnap of two of their colleagues.

Two doctors, Omini Joshua and Etim Ekpo, were kidnapped on Friday, November 18, along Calabar-Ikom Highway, in the Okomita–Uyanga axis ( Akampka) axis of the state.

A statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Felix Archibong and Etim Amaku, respectively, said the medical doctors embarked on the indefinite strike after the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum for unconditional release of their kidnapped colleagues

“Strike Protocol” provides for a window of 48 hours by NMA-CRS to the government to secure the unconditional release of their kidnapped member/dependant, failing which they have no other option than to embark on a total and indefinite strike at the EGM, pending their release.

“Hence NMA-CRS has proceeded on a Total and Indefinite Strike, effective this evening, 20th November 2022. That the strike is total and indefinite, and as such, any violation by an individual attracts a fine,” the statement said.

The doctors association further asked the government to provide security patrols and checkpoints on roads across the state.

They also urged the state government to repair the section of the road, where the kidnapping took place, to prevent attacks on vehicles.

Expressing regrets over the hardship the strike would cause its members and the general public, the association called on all relevant security agencies to ensure the timely and safe release of their abducted colleagues.

The incident occurred a few days after nine people were kidnapped on the same axis.

The situation has left many in fear, especially as the axis is the only exit and entry route to the state capital by land.

The state police command has not commented on the development.

There are reports that the kidnappers had called families of the kidnapped doctors to demand a whooping 100 million naira for their release.