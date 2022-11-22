International women’s media foundation offers grant

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is accepting applications for the Kim Wall Memorial Fund, which will provide grants to journalists whose work embodies the spirit of Kim’s reporting.

Kim Wall was an award-winning journalist working in print, video, radio and longform.

The grants will fund women or non-binary reporters covering subculture, broadly defined, and what Kim liked to call “the undercurrents of rebellion”.

Grants will be awarded to cover reporting-related costs including travel, logistics, insurance, visa fees, professional stipends and payments for producers, translators, etc.

Women journalists with one or more years of professional work experience can apply for a US$5,000 grant.

Applicants must have excellent written and verbal English skills in order to fully participate in and benefit from the program. However, reporting may be published in any language.

The application deadline is December 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.