27 C
Abuja

International women’s media foundation offers grant

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Kim Wall Memorial Fund 2023
Kim Wall Memorial Fund 2023
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is accepting applications for the Kim Wall Memorial Fund, which will provide grants to journalists whose work embodies the spirit of Kim’s reporting.

Kim Wall was an award-winning journalist working in print, video, radio and longform.

The grants will fund women or non-binary reporters covering subculture, broadly defined, and what Kim liked to call “the undercurrents of rebellion”.

Grants will be awarded to cover reporting-related costs including travel, logistics, insurance, visa fees, professional stipends and payments for producers, translators, etc.

Women journalists with one or more years of professional work experience can apply for a US$5,000 grant.

Applicants must have excellent written and verbal English skills in order to fully participate in and benefit from the program. However, reporting may be published in any language.

The application deadline is December 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi
- Advertisement -

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Legislature

Controversy trails appointment of new Clerk of National Assembly

CONTROVERSY is trailing the appointment of Magaji Tambuwal as the acting Clerk of the...
News

Qatar 2022: Preview: Analysing Hannibal Mejbri’s prospects for Tunisia

HANNIBAL Mejbri has the opportunity to set the stage alight when Tunisia face off...
Factcheck

Fact-checking Sowore’s claims at ‘The Candidates’ presidential town hall series

ON Friday, 17 November, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore,...
Politics and Governance

Ministry accuses Buhari’s finance minister of padding 2023 budget

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari's Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has been...
Health

Kwara State Govt approves recruitment of medical practitioners to boost healthcare delivery

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State government has approved the recruitment of 40 medical doctors,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKwara State Govt approves recruitment of medical practitioners to boost healthcare delivery
Next articleMinistry accuses Buhari’s finance minister of padding 2023 budget

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.