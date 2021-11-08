31 C
Abuja

Drama as EFCC moves to rearrest Maina in court premises after conviction

Vincent Ufuoma

MILD drama ensued at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) made an attempt  to re-arrest Abdulrasheed Maina shortly after his conviction by the court.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the action led to a hot argument and altercation between the EFCC and operatives of the Kuje Correctional Centre with both parties flaunting their guns.

But the prison officers stood their ground, refusing to allow the EFCC operatives, some of who came in Police uniform, to whisk Maina away.

An unnamed officer on the team of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, who confided in newsmen, said that the EFCC had blocked their vehicles demanding that Maina be handed to them because he was facing another charge.

“They said they have a warrant to re-arrest him after he was just convicted.

“Our own stand is that the court just convicted him and if they need to re-arrest him, they should come through the court.

“The court will give the directive for us to obey,” the officer said.

Maina was convicted and jailed for eight years over N2 billion money laundering charges pressed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His conviction borders on pension fraud.

He was jailed by an Abuja Federal High Court presided by the trial Judge Okon Abang on 12 counts charges.

