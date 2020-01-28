CORONAVIRUS: 87 years old woman cured, discharged from Wuhan Hospital

Advertisement

AFTER nearly ten days in isolation, an 87-year-old woman has been cured of the novel virus in Wuhan hospital, Hubei province of China on Tuesday.

A video shared on Twitter by China Daily showed a woman on wheelchair who had just been cured of the virus being wheeled out of the hospital while people clapped in the background.

Similarly, Shanghai’s fourth patient to recover from the virus was also released.

The virus which was discovered on January 7, was said to have no cure until Tuesday, January 28 when the video of the unnamed 87-year-old woman surfaced.

The cheery news came in after the novel virus has been reported to have affected about 4,583 people around the world including one case in Africa— Ivory Coast.

It’s about 21 days that the first case of the virus was reported and has ravaged cities of the world. It is reported that the death toll from the virus has reached 106 globally.

The Chinese government has since been making necessary arrangements to contain the large scale outbreak of the virus.

Work is currently ongoing on the planned 1000 bed makeshift hospital by the Chinese government to address the outbreak.

Pictures emerged Tuesday afternoon of construction workers racing against time to complete two makeshift hospitals for the novel coronavirus patients in suburban Wuhan.

People from different parts of the globe have commended the Chinese government in its efforts towards the containment of the virus.