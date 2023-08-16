D’Tigers miss Paris 2024 Olympics ticket

NIGERIA’s senior men’s basketball national team, D’Tigers, failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after suffering their second consecutive defeat 68-77 at the ongoing FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lagos.

D’Tiger began their quest to represent Nigeria at the Olympics on Monday but lost to Senegal in their opening group stage match.

Their winless streak at the Pre-Olympics Qualifying Tournament ended their four-year consecutive appearance at the Olympics since 2012.

After they lost to Senegal in the opening match, they sought redemption against Mali, winning the first three quarters 17-15, 26-23, 18-15.

But the 4th quarter witnessed a turn in events as the Maliens dominated to stem the tide with 17 points difference, which ended 24-7, to claim a 77-68 point victory.

D’Tigers finished at the 3rd position in the group.

The loss against Mali means Nigeria’s outing at the FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lagos has ended, with Senegal and Mail qualifying for the semifinals.

Dotun OMISAKIN

