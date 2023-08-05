25.3 C
Abuja
HomeSports
Sports

D’Tigress win 4th Afrobasket title consecutively 

Dotun OMISAKIN
Dotun OMISAKIN

Related

NIGERIA Senior Women’s Basketball team D’Tigress won the FIBA Afrobasketball Championship for the fourth time in a row after they defeated Senegal in Kigali.

The D’Tigres’s triumph against Senegal in the final makes them the second African side to win four straight titles. They won the title in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023, matching Senegal’s winning title records of 1974,1977,1979 and 1981.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The first quarter was a stroll in the pack for the D’Tigress after they won 19-10 points, but the tempo of the game increased in the second quarter, finishing 47-43 in favour of the D’Tigress.

    The D’Tigress won the third quarter with 62-57 points and finished the fourth quarter with 84-74.

    This is the 6th title overall for Nigeria.

    The record of the six titles won by Nigeria at the Afrobasket championship.
    The record of the six titles won by Nigeria at the Afrobasket championship.

    They won their first title in 2003.

    Dotun OMISAKIN

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Ministerial nominees: Reactions trail Bosun Tijani’s screening

    THE screening of the Bosun Tijani by the National Assembly on Saturday, August 5,...
    Opinion

    “Nobody should be treated like an animal”, The dark realities of patients in Nigerian psychiatric hospitals

    By Deborah Oyine Aluh IN a small room with faded paint and worn-out chairs, a...
    News

    Police arrest bandit’s informant, foil attack in Zamfara

    THE Zamfara state police command says it has thwarted an attempted attack by bandits...
    Environment

    In Ogoniland, communities battle devastating impact of Shell’s Trans-Niger Pipeline oil spill

    By Arinze Chijioke ON June 11, a Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) operated by Shell Petroleum Development...
    Media Opportunities

    NED’s Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellowship programme opens

    THE National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is inviting applications for its Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellows...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Ministerial nominees: Reactions trail Bosun Tijani’s screening

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.