D’Tigress win 4th Afrobasket title consecutively 

NIGERIA Senior Women’s Basketball team D’Tigress won the FIBA Afrobasketball Championship for the fourth time in a row after they defeated Senegal in Kigali.

The D’Tigres’s triumph against Senegal in the final makes them the second African side to win four straight titles. They won the title in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023, matching Senegal’s winning title records of 1974,1977,1979 and 1981.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

The first quarter was a stroll in the pack for the D’Tigress after they won 19-10 points, but the tempo of the game increased in the second quarter, finishing 47-43 in favour of the D’Tigress.

The D’Tigress won the third quarter with 62-57 points and finished the fourth quarter with 84-74.

This is the 6th title overall for Nigeria.

They won their first title in 2003.