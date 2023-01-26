35.4 C
Earth.fm offers grants on global South

Blessing Otoibhi
Earth journalism network
Earth.fm is accepting applications for its earth.fm Grants on the Global South.

Earth.fm Grants will support people in the Global South to become professional field recordists. The participants will get field recording gear, training and coaching sessions with professional field recordists, as well as some funds to cover field trip expenses.

The organisers will help to acquire field recording gear or cover field trip expenses, based on the provided specific needs of each applicant. For the first round of Earth.fm Grants each participant can get up to $1.000+.

The program itself is valued at over $3,000 per participant, including the preparation, organization, training costs, provided audio gear, and field trip expenses. The total amount of funds available is $5,000.

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 5, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

