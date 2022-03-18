Earth Journalism Network invites applications for virtual fellowship

— 1 min read

THE Earth Journalism Network is inviting applications for its virtual fellowship programme.

The programme will support selected African journalists to cover the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) taking place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in May 2022.

Fellows will also participate in a series of specially designed activities that will include mentorship, an orientation workshop, briefings, interviews and sessions with high-level officials.

The UNCCD COP 15 will be a key gathering to review progress made to control and reverse the further loss of productive land from desertification, land degradation and drought.

The theme for this year’s event – ‘Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity — is a call to action to ensure land, the lifeline on this planet, continues to benefit present and future generations.

Professional journalists can apply for a virtual fellowship to cover the conference.

All fellows will also receive a communications stipend to ensure that they have consistent access to the virtual activities of the fellowship.

The deadline for submission of applications is March 25, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.