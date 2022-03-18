33.1 C
Abuja

Earth Journalism Network invites applications for virtual fellowship

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
DIRAJ Earth Journalism Network disaster management resources - DIRAJ
DIRAJ Earth Journalism Network disaster management resources - DIRAJ
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Earth Journalism Network is inviting applications for its virtual fellowship programme.

The programme will support selected African journalists to cover the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) taking place in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in May 2022.

Fellows will also participate in a series of specially designed activities that will include mentorship, an orientation workshop, briefings, interviews and sessions with high-level officials.

READ ALSO:

NNPC’s cash-call failures, crude theft, poor environment fingered as oil majors exit Nigeria

Earth Journalism Network offers biodiversity story grants

EFCC arrests Obiano at Lagos airport 

- Advertisement -

CIJD trains journalists on illicit financial flow reporting 

The UNCCD COP 15 will be a key gathering to review progress made to control and reverse the further loss of productive land from desertification, land degradation and drought.

The theme for this year’s event – ‘Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity — is a call to action to ensure land, the lifeline on this planet, continues to benefit present and future generations.

Professional journalists can apply for a virtual fellowship to cover the conference.

All fellows will also receive a communications stipend to ensure that they have consistent access to the virtual activities of the fellowship. 

The deadline for submission of applications is March 25, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

Court vacates order restraining APC from holding national convention

A COURT order which restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) from holding its national...
News

Obiano still in our custody – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that former governor of Anambra...
Crime

Zari Club: Lagos couple in trouble over multi-million naira ‘investment scam’

A Lagos-based couple, Zaram Ezima and her husband Henry Nwadike, are currently in trouble over an investment scam...
Education

IELTS: UK Home Office responds to call to exempt Nigerians from proficiency test

ONE month after Policy Shapers, a policy advocacy group, sent a data-driven report to...
News

Bandits buying more weapons with ransom, says Niger State govt

THE SECRETARY to the Niger State Government Ahmad Matane said bandits operating in the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

UK embassy makes clarification on visa suspension

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK suspends visas for Nigerians

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 3)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt vacates order restraining APC from holding national convention

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.