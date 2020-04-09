Easter celebration: Social restriction order still in force — IG warns

MOHAMMED Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has warned Nigerians ahead of the 2020 Easter celebration that the social restriction order is still in force.

Adamu made this known in a press release issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations department.

While felicitating with the Nigerian Christian community, the IGP called on religious leaders across the country to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshipers to observe prayers and worship programs in the confines of their homes.

He noted that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the Covid-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.

“For the first time in the annals of our history, circumstances have compelled us to impose restrictions on social gatherings, which inevitably is also affecting religious programs of all faiths,” he expressed deep concerns.

He therefore enjoined Nigerians to see the restrictions in the light of the symbolism of Easter which connotes sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, love and ultimate triumph.