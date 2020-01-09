Ebonyi govt seals 15 Illegal gas stations in Abakaliki

THE Ebonyi State government has made good its promise to wage war against illegal gas stations as the government taskforce sealed 15 retail shops on Thursday in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The ICIR had reported on Wednesday that the state government would shut down gas stations without obtaining approval from Abakaliki Capital Territory and Development Board and Department of Petroleum Resources.

A taskforce consisting of the Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro Emegha, the Special Adviser on Petroleum, Basil Chima and members of the Abakaliki Capital Territory Developmental Board (ACTDB) carried out the closure exercise on the directive of the state governor, David Umahi.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Security, Stanley Okoro told reporters that the illegal shops have been closed earlier but the government was unaware that it had been reopened.

He said the stations would remain closed until they are upgraded to facilities that meet the standard of the ACTDB and DPR.

He also promised that the gas stations in other parts of the state would be shut.

Uche Onwe, chairman of the ACTDB said that the government cannot continue to tolerate the illegal stations in Abakaliki as the city has been transformed into ‘one of the most beautiful cities in Nigeria’.

He added that the illegal gas shopowners continue to put the lives of people in danger as they continue to build gas stations in residential areas.

Basil Chima stated that the Ebonyi State government has provided land for gas stations but gas retail shops have refused to move there.

Noting the importance of getting a license before operating in the state, Chima said only one station in the city has obtained all the necessary approvals and licences to operate in the state.