Edo election: Sagay warns of possible bloodshed, says governorship candidates desperate

ITSE Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), says except proactive actions are taken, there will be bloodshed during the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 19.

“I agree that there is a lot of tension and the fear that there may be bloodshed if this thing is not properly handled,” Sagay said on Saturday.

“It is a very sad situation that at this level, at this stage, 20 years after we return to civilian rule, people are still maintaining this do or die mentality for positions; it is such a disaster.”

He described the governorship candidates as desperate.

Sagay did not make particular reference to any candidate but he emphasised that the candidates were comfortable even before indicating interest to partake in the poll, thus the desperation was not necessary.

“What disturbs me is the desperation of the parties; they are just too desperate. A person doesn’t have to be governor for Christ sake; they had a life before they became governors or governorship candidates, they didn’t die,” he told Sun in an interview.

“In fact, these are people who are living very well far above the average Nigerian, so what is the desperation about? I don’t understand. Nigerian politicians are too desperate, and that is responsible for part of our problems.”

Reacting to suspected desperation of Oshiomole and alleged show of godfatherism, Sagay said the former APC chairman was only enthusiastic.

He later admitted that Oshiomole was ‘very keen to install’ a candidate of his choice.

“I don’t think there is anything behind it,” he added.

Godwin Obaseki, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the incumbent governor of the state, and now the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He left the party following several disagreements and reported plans by Adams Oshiomole, former National Chairman of APC to impose a favourite candidate as against Obaseki’s re-election bid.

On July 18, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), released lists of candidates to partake in the poll.

Obaseki will be contesting against Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC and 12 other candidates during the election.