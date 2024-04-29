Edo governor Obaseki announces N70,000 new minimum wage

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki
The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants.

The governor revealed this while commissioning the new Labour House in Edo state on Monday, April 29.

He said the new salary would be implemented from May 1.

The state government further confirmed the commencement date of the new minimum wage in a press statement issued on the government’s official X account on Monday.

“The Governor made this declaration while commissioning the Labour House, which is second to none, and regarded as the most magnificent Labour House in Nigeria, built by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, and named after a foremost labour unionist in the country who hails from Edo State, Comrade Sen. Adams Aliu Oshiomhole.,” the statement partly reads.

In May 2022, the governor announced a minimum wage of N40,000 for the state civil servants.

Obaseki made the announcement in Benin, the state capital, while delivering his 2022 Workers’ Day address.


     

     

    He said his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of Edo workers and equip them with the capacity and environment they needed to deliver efficient and quality service to the people.

    He urged the workers in the state to take advantage of opportunities offered by his administration in the agricultural sector to increase food production in the country

    The ICIR reports that the federal government and the NLC are negotiating a new minimum wage to address inflation and other economic challenges in the country.

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that in March 2024, the inflation rate increased to 33.2 per cent from 31.7 per cent in February. Moreover, food inflation increased from 30 per cent in February to 31.7 per cent in March.

     

     

