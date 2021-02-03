Ogun at 45: We must learn to manage our diversity, Abiodun admonishes Nigerians

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support us

DAPO Abiodun, governor of Ogun State, has appealed to Nigerians to learn how to live together by managing the country’s diversity.

He made this appeal during the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the state on Wednesday.

The governor, who stressed that there would be no meaningful progress and development in an atmosphere of insecurity, credited the development of his state to good management of its diversities.

“Let us also use the occasion of the 45th anniversary of our dear state to appeal to the rest of Nigerians. We must eschew all forms of violence and learn to live together. We must also appreciate that there can be no development in an atmosphere of insecurity. We must learn to manage our diversity and turn it into our strength,” he said.

“There can never be a better lesson in the management of diversity as a source of strength than from us in Ogun State. With over 10 sub-ethnic groups, this diversity has been one of the major forces propelling the development of our dear state. We keep harnessing the strengths and potential of these sub-ethnic groups for the general good of everyone.”

While stating that those fanning the embers of division across the country must not be allowed, he added that ”Ogun State is for all Nigerians and as such, folks from other tribes and every part of Nigeria should be accommodated by indigenes in the spirit of oneness.”

“Today, Ogun State is the home to not just indigenes of our dear state, but people from diverse backgrounds all over the country and even to a lot of foreigners.

“Yes, I agree there may be reasons for us to disagree on certain issues of our essentials. But, we will only disagree to agree and move forward. We must not encourage those stoking the embers of violence for the disintegration of our great nation. A country where tribes and tongues may differ but stands in brotherhood is where unity in our diversity thrives.

“We all have duties, responsibilities and obligations to aid better understanding of our local and national realities. All we need to do is manage our differences effectively and efficiently and Nigeria will be greater.”

The governo’s appeal is coming days after Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, led some youths to Yewa North Local Government Area of the state where herdsmen were said to be terrorising farmers and residents.

A Fulani settlement in Igua area of the local government was reportedly set on fire by some irate youths after Igboho’s visit to the community.

The state government has since distanced itself from the move, stating that it would not need Igboho to resolve the security challenges facing the people of the state,