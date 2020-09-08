Abiodun orders reopening of schools in Ogun, approves staggered school hours

DAPO Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State has ordered the reopening of all primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the state with effect from Monday, September 21 following the COVID-19 guidelines for school operations.

Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital on Monday.

Somorin explained that the second phase of the school reopening is now extended to classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges, and Tertiary Institutions.

According to him, government-owned schools would operate a staggered timetable in line with the COVID-19 guidelines for schools.

He stated that Primary 1 to Primary 3 are to open from ​​​​8.00 am to 11.00 am while Primary 4 to Primary 6 would open from ​​12 noon to 3.00 pm.

For the secondary school, the government stated that Junior Secondary School (JSS) JSS 1 to JSS 3 would open from ​​​​​8.00 am to 11.00 am and Senior Secondary School (SSS) SS 1 to SS 3 ​​​​​would open from 12 noon to 3.00 pm

Somorin further stated that the Technical and Vocational institutions will operate their normal school hours of 8.00 am to 2.00 pm while tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from September 21 as may be determined by their respective managements.

He stated that private schools in the states are also expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

“It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given an automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary 6 students in public primary schools into JSS1 of public secondary schools,” the statement read in part.

The Governor’s spokesperson noted that Primary 6 students desirous of placement into the state-owned Boarding Schools would sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, September 12 while JSS 3 students who have now been promoted to SS1 will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October 2020.

Advertisement

However, he said Early Child Care Development and Education classes i.e 3-5 years of age will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

According to him, the COVID-19 guidelines earlier issued for reopening of schools including the provision of isolation rooms in schools, use of facemasks, regular temperature check, provision of hand washing facilities among others are still in effect.

“Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, methodical, focused, inclusive and carefully balanced between life and livelihood & this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring the safety of our children whilst minimising disruption in their education.

“The guidelines are applicable to all schools in the state whether private or public, I have directed the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to provide all public schools with the required items to meet the guidelines and private school owners are enjoined to do the same, he said.