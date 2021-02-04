Maina’s son jumps bail, flees to US, EFCC tells court

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support us

FAISAL Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the embattled former chairman of the defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), has again violated the terms of his bail by fleeing to the United States, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed.

Mohammed Abubakar, counsel to the EFCC, who stated this on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said the Commission got credible information that Faisal sneaked to the U.S through the Republic of Niger.

Background Story

Faisal, who is being prosecuted in a separate three-count money laundering case, jumped bail and stopped attending trial, according to the EFCC. But the trial has continued in his absence.

EFCC alleged that Maina’s son had, sometime between 2013 and 2019, received the sum of 58.11million naira, being proceeds of a corrupt act by his father. He was also accused of failing to properly declare his assets before the EFCC. Before he was released on bail, the defendant was initially remanded in police custody after the prosecution notified the court that he was being investigated on allegation bordering on alleged possession of an illegal firearm. Faisal reportedly pulled a gun to challenge operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) that arrested his father at a hotel in Abuja on September 30, 2020. Justice Okon Abang, on November 24, 2020, revoked the bail granted him and ordered his arrest after he was reported to have fled the country and violated the terms of his bail. He was, however, reportedly rearrested in December, 2020. Advertisement Earlier on Thursday, the trial judge, Okon Abang, had ordered Faisal’s surety, Sani Dan-Galadima, who is a member of the House of Representatives, to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

Dan-Galadima, who represents Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, had entered into an 60million naira bail bond on behalf of Faisal.

It will be recalled that his father, Maina, who is facing a separate 12-count money laundering charge, also jumped bail and was later arrested in the Niger Republic by the Interpol.