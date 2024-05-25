Edo LP suspends Abure

LP Chairman, Julius Abure
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
THE National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has been suspended from the party by the stakeholders in Ward 3 in Arue-Uromi, in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The state executive committee ratified his suspension.

Abure was suspended over alleged high-handedness and anti-party activities.

This was contained in a letter of suspension dated May 14, 2024, and another letter of ratification dated May 15, 2024, both of which were ratified at a meeting of the state executive committee on Friday, May 24 in Benin, the state capital.

The party stated that the suspension was with immediate effect and advised him to stop holding out or parading himself as a party member.

The ward chairman, Thompson Ehiguese, and Ward Secretary, Stanley Usiomoh, signed the suspension letter.

The letter of ratification of his suspension was forwarded to the state executive committee of the party through the state chairman by the local government chairman of the party in Esan North-East, Patrick Onogbeni, and local government secretary, Ehikioya Eromosele.

Part of the letter reads, “Here forwarded to you and for your consideration is the ratification of the suspension of Julius Abure from the membership of Ward 3, Arue, Uromi, Esan North East LGA, Edo State.


     

     

    “The LGA executive met on 15th of May, 2024, about noon, to consider the matters presented on the suspension and accordingly found them weighty and the suspension ratified and upheld.”

    The state executive committee led by Kelly Ogbaloi approved the decisions of the ward and local government committees of the party on Friday.

    The state executive committee considered the letters and the issues raised in them and ratified Abure’s suspension.

    The ICIR reported that Abure was re-elected as the party’s National chairman on March 27 despite opposition from the Joe Ajaero-led Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

