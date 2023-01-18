Education ministry’s hqtrs to spend N25.8m on meals, refreshments in 2023

THE Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja will be spending N25.8 million on meals and refreshments this year, as approved in the Federal Government’s budget signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 3.

The ministry will also be spending N367 million on local and international travels during the year.

The ministry has a share of N1.076 trillion from the government’s N21.8 trillion for the year.

In addition to the meals and refreshments budget, there is another N49.65 million for welfare packages for the ministry.

The ministry’s headquarters will be paying N35.52 million on security charges, and N36.4 million on cleaning and fumigation services. It will spend N2 million on sewerage charges.

It will also be paying N42.2 to cover motor vehicle fuel costs, N5 million for other transport equipment, and another N34 million for fuelling its plants and generators.

- Advertisement -

Besides, the ministry’s headquarters has an approved budget of N6.2 million for telephone charges, N6.1 million for internet, and N5 million for water rate.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Health, which shares the same building with the Education ministry, has almost the size of the Education ministry’s budget, at N1.07 trillion.

It has no budget for meals and refreshments, but will spend N24.57 million on welfare packages.

The ministry’s headquarters will spend N51.6 million on travels within and outside Nigeria. The ministry has about 14 per cent of the Education ministry’s budget for travel.

The Health ministry headquarters has a budget of N36.7 million for security charges, and another N36.79 million for cleaning and fumigation. Unlike the Education ministry, which has N2 million for sewerage charges, the Health ministry has a budget of N17.2 million.

Fuelling vehicles by the ministry will gulp N11.79 million, while transport equipment fuel costs will take N14.74 million.

The ministry has a budget of N6.29 million for fuelling its generators and plants.

- Advertisement -

It also has N2.65 million for internet access, and N3.14 million for satellite broadcasting access charges.

On Tuesday, The ICIR reported what the Presidency, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), and headquarters of 12 key government ministries would be spending to purchase newspapers, magazines and periodicals.