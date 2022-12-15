EFCC arraigns Kogi gov’s nephew over alleged N10bn fraud

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Ali Bello, a nephew to Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, before an Abuja Federal High Court over an alleged N10 billion fraud.

Ali Bello and one Dauda Sulaiman were remanded upon arraignment on Thursday, December 15, on a 10-count charge bordering on misappropriation and money laundering.

This was disclosed in a statement released by EFCC spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren.

The suspects were accused of fraudulently withdrawing the sum of N10.2 billion from the Kogi State treasury. They allegedly delivered the money to a Bureau de Change operator, Rabiu Tafada, in Abuja, to change to foreign currency.

Parts of the charge read, “That you Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalami Hudu (now at large) between January and December, 2021, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court procured Rabiu Usman Tafada to take possession of the total sum of N5,865,756,800 (Five Billion, Eight Hundred &Sixty Five Million, Seven Hundred &Fifty Six Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful activity to wit: criminal misappropriation from the treasury of Kogi State and you hereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (c), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011, as amended and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

The suspects, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Subsequently, prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, prayed the court to give a date for the commencement of trial.

Counsel to the second and third defendants, Abdulwahab Mohammed, SAN, moved a bail application for the defendants.

Justice James Omotosho granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 billion each and two sureties, who are to provide a bond of N2 billion each and have a landed property valued at N500 million.

The sureties are to submit their bank statements and International passports to the chief registrar of the court.

The sureties must also produce an affidavit of means and evidence of tax clearance for at least three years.

The matter was adjourned till February 6, 2023, for hearing.

The suspects were remanded in Kuje Prison, Abuja, pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions.

It would be recalled that the Kogi State government had accused the EFCC of what it described as illegal harassment of state officials over a bailout fund received from the Federal Government.