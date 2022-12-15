EFCC recovered over N30bn stolen by suspended Accountant General – Bawa

THE Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has said the anti-graft agency recovered over N30 billion out of the N109 billion alleged to have been stolen by the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris.

Bawa spoke on Thursday, December 15, at the weekly ministerial briefing in the State House while responding to a question on the independence of the Commission.

The EFCC chairman noted that the Commission has investigated high-profile personalities and government agencies in line with the Federal Government’s anti-corruption drive.

He further assured that through the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML), the Commission would make it difficult for Nigerians to launder proceeds of crime in the next two three years.

Bawa also announced that the Commission is set to publish details of nationwide auction of real estates across 15 locations in the country.

According to him, the Commission plans to auction over 150 flats and apartments and other forfeited assets.