31.1 C
Abuja

N544m contract fraud: EFCC loses as court discharges ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AN Abuja High Court on Friday, November 18 discharged and acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and five others from charges bordering on N544 million contract fraud filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court held that the EFCC failed to establish a case against the ex-SGF and his co-defendants.

The EFCC had, on November 30, 2020, re-arraigned Lawal and the others before Justice Charles Agbaza.

The other defendants in the case are Lawal’s younger brother, Hamidu Lawal, Apeh Monday, Suleiman Abubakar and two companies – Josmon Technologies Limited and Rholavision Engineering Limited.

They were tried on a 10-count charge relating to a grass cutting contract fraud in the tune of N544 million.

The ex-SGF and other defendants denied the charge.

Delivering a ruling on a no-case submission filed by Lawal and other defendants on Friday, November 18, Justice Agbaza held that the EFCC failed woefully to establish a prima facie case against the accused persons.

- Advertisement -

The Judge held that no ingredients of any offence were made out by the 11 witnesses that testified for the EFCC.

According to the judge, the EFCC did not establish that Lawal was either a member of the Presidential Initiative for North-East (PINE) that awarded the contract or a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board that vetted and approved it.

Justice Agbaza further held that the EFCC failed to link Lawal with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) which issued a certificate of no objection to the contract before it was awarded.

The judge therefore discharged and acquitted all the defendants for want of evidence.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

World Cup 2022: Qatar bans sale of alcohol in stadiums

ALCOHOL will not be sold at the eight World Cup stadiums in Qatar after...
News

Twitter shuts offices, orders staff to resume next week

MASS resignations has forced Twitter to revoke badge access and shut its offices temporarily,...
Politics and Governance

Buhari sacks NYSC Director General

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)...
News Analysis

Can an African team win the World Cup? New football study crunches the numbers

By Matthew Andrews, Harvard Kennedy School Many football lovers hope an African team will finally...
Business and Economy

Naira redesign: Miyetti Allah asks CBN for three months extension

THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has asked the Central Bank...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWorld Cup 2022: Qatar bans sale of alcohol in stadiums

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.