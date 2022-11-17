21.1 C
Abuja
21.1 C
Abuja

Naira redesign: EFCC promises 5% reward for information on hidden money

Business and EconomyNews
Mustapha Usman
naira
Nigeria currency notes
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has promised financial reward for information on persons hoarding naira notes.

Whistleblowers will be rewarded with five per cent of the funds recovered, according to the EFCC boss.

Bawa disclosed this in an interview with the Deutsche Welle Hausa Service on Wednesday, November 16.

“We are also calling on Nigerians and even non-Nigerians that all channels are accessible. If anyone knows someone who hid suspicious money, they should alert us and we will investigate it; when we investigate the money and get it, the whistleblower also gets five per cent,” he said.

Bawa also said the redesign of the naira was not politically motivated.

According to him, the move was targeted at returning hidden public funds to the banks.

He noted that the government wants to force people who hid money at home to deposit them in bank accounts.

- Advertisement -

“There is no political motive behind this; some people siphoned and hid public funds and that is why we want them to bring them out.”

Bawa explained that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the go ahead to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) having evaluated and accepted the idea.

“These public funds were embezzled and we want them to return them. We have not told anyone not to bring this money out. What the government said was to deposit the money into bank accounts, or else sanctions may follow, ” he said.

Quoting legal provisions, the EFCC chairman stated that the redesigning of the naira is expected to be done after every eight years.

“Nigeria has 20 years without redesigning, almost 80 per cent of the naira is not in the bank and the CBN is in the hands of people. So how can the government succeed? How can a country get 25 per cent of foreign exchange which is a benefit from its currency in 10 days?”

The EFCC chairman noted that the naira redesign may crash the dollar to N200.

“Maybe with this, the dollar may crash completely to even N200, who knows?” he said.

- Advertisement -

The CBN had on October 26, announced plans to redesign the naira, citing concerns of “illicit” funds in circulation, which it said bandits and kidnappers had been exploiting in perpetrating their crimes.

The ICIR also reported that the CBN’s plan to redesign selected currency notes of N200, N500 and N1,000 would come at a huge deficit cost to the economy, according to sector experts.

The report stressed that the Federal Government is struggling with a huge debt deficit and would likely borrow massively to fund the currency redesigning, which the experts argued, would deepen inflationary pressure on Nigeria’s currency.

The CBN will be introducing the redesigned notes into the financial system on December 15, 2022, and has also given January 31, 2023 as the expiry date for legal tender of the notes being rested.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

Obasanjo advocates girl child education

By Faith Abeka FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed support for girl child education while...
News

Undeserved assault on the bureaucracy

By Eric Teniola OF all the mistakes made by the military, none is greater than...
News

Oil output: Nigeria takes 4th position, falls behind Libya, Algeria, Angola in October

NIGERIA has struggled to meet its oil production quota in October, taking the fourth...
News

OPEC cuts global oil demand forecast as crude oil production drops in October

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has made a further cut to its...
News

Arrest of bureau de change operators done to sanitise Nigeria’s FX market – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the recent arrest of some bureau...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleObasanjo advocates girl child education

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.