More governors on EFCC watchlist – Bawa

Theophilus Adedokun
THE Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa has disclosed that more governors have been placed on the Commission’s watchlist.

He disclosed this while briefing journalists at the State House after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 17.

Bawa, who refused to name the governors, said that the anti-corruption agency is pleased with the plan to redesign naira notes.

He explained that the policy would help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) control the amount of money in the system.

The EFCC boss expressed hopes that the plan would increase the value of naira to the United States dollar.

He added that the raid on Bureau De Change operators led to huge recoveries.

Bawa also encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the whistleblower policy.

The EFCC had earlier revealed that three serving state governors are being monitored over moves to launder cash through table payment of salaries to workers

The EFCC boss said two of them were from the North, while the third one was from the southern part of the country.

