29.1 C
Abuja

Again, U.S. court postpones sentencing of Hushpuppi

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
RAMON Abbas
RAMON Abbas also known as Hushpuppi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE United States District Court for the Central District of California has again postponed the sentencing of embattled internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, after he scored an unexpected relief in the ongoing trial.

Hushpuppi was apprehended in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020, and subsequently taken to the US.

He pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him in July 2021 after initially maintaining his innocence.

His sentencing, initially scheduled to hold on February 14, had been moved by Judge Otis Wright to July 11, September 21 and now November 7, 2022.

Prosecutors had opposed delaying the sentencing any further than September 19, arguing that Abbas and his lawyers had prior knowledge of all related matters in the case and were only out to delay and frustrate the judicial process.

However, Abbas’ lawyers, led by criminal defense attorney Louis Shapiro, said the prosecutors were trying to railroad the judge into sentencing their client even as some issues were still outstanding.

The lawyers also accused the prosecution in Central California of lacking human compassion and using underhand tactics to make their case for, at least, 11 years in jail for their client.

- Advertisement -

“COUNSEL ARE NOTIFIED, the Sentencing is CONTINUED to November 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court’s notice obtained by Premium Times read.

Abbas pleaded guilty to Count Two, which is ‘Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering’, an offence that attracts maximum imprisonment of 20 years; a three-year period of supervised release; a fine of $500,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greatest; and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

 

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Nigeria reelected member of ICAO council

NIGERIA has been re-elected as a Part Two member of the International Civil Aviation...
Politics and Governance

Despite FG’s denial, source insists controversial national honours nominees’ list is genuine

DESPITE denial by the federal government on the controversial national honours recipients, one of...
News

Indonesia: Police chief sacked over stadium tragedy

THE police chief in the Indonesian city where clashes and a stampede at a...
Media Opportunities

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism seeks entries to its awards

THE Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is seeking entries for its 17th...
Crime

NDLEA discovers 13 million Tramadol pills in Lagos mansion

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have discovered 13 million tramadol...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria reelected member of ICAO council

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.