Again, U.S. court postpones sentencing of Hushpuppi

THE United States District Court for the Central District of California has again postponed the sentencing of embattled internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, after he scored an unexpected relief in the ongoing trial.

Hushpuppi was apprehended in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) in June 2020, and subsequently taken to the US.

He pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him in July 2021 after initially maintaining his innocence.

His sentencing, initially scheduled to hold on February 14, had been moved by Judge Otis Wright to July 11, September 21 and now November 7, 2022.

Prosecutors had opposed delaying the sentencing any further than September 19, arguing that Abbas and his lawyers had prior knowledge of all related matters in the case and were only out to delay and frustrate the judicial process.

However, Abbas’ lawyers, led by criminal defense attorney Louis Shapiro, said the prosecutors were trying to railroad the judge into sentencing their client even as some issues were still outstanding.

The lawyers also accused the prosecution in Central California of lacking human compassion and using underhand tactics to make their case for, at least, 11 years in jail for their client.

“COUNSEL ARE NOTIFIED, the Sentencing is CONTINUED to November 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court’s notice obtained by Premium Times read.

Abbas pleaded guilty to Count Two, which is ‘Conspiracy to Engage in Money Laundering’, an offence that attracts maximum imprisonment of 20 years; a three-year period of supervised release; a fine of $500,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offense, whichever is greatest; and a mandatory special assessment of $100.