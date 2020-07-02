UPDATED: HushPuppi, Woodberry extradited to United States

RAMONI Igbalode Abbas, alleged criminal mastermind known as ‘Hushpuppi’ has been extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the United States.

His accomplice, Olalekan Jacob Ponle also known as Woodberry is also being extradited to the US on the request of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

The FBI in a Twitter message thanked Dubai police for arresting the two internet fraudsters.

Also, a statement released by the Dubai Police on Thursday indicated FBI’s appreciation to the UAE crime unit over its role in arresting and extraditing Hushpuppi and Woodberry.

Christopher Wray, Director of FBI praised the exceptional efforts exerted by the United Arab Emirate, represented by the Dubai Police General HQ, in combating transnational organised cybercrime including the recent arrest of of Hushpuppi and Woodberry who were taken down in operation “Fox Hunt 2”.

Wray also extended his appreciations to Dubai Police for their cooperation in extraditing the wanted criminals, who committed money-laundering and multiple cybercrimes, to the United States

The Dubai Police in June had arrested the duo and ten African cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2.

The operation took down the suspects for committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

The suspects were caught in a series of synchronized raids by six SWAT teams from Dubai Police who foiled the gang’s bid to deceive many people from around the world and steal their money.

Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of Dubai CID said the raid resulted in confiscating incriminating documents of a planned fraud on a global scale worth AED 1.6 billion ($ 435 million).

“The team also seized more than AED 150 million ($40.9 million) in cash, 13 luxury cars with an estimated value of AED 25 million ($6.8 million) obtained from fraud crimes, and confiscated 21 computer devices, 47 smartphones, 15 memory sticks, five hard disks containing 119,580 fraud files as well as addresses of 1,926,400 victims,” he said.

After conducting further investigations and analyzing confiscated electronic devices, Dubai Police investigators uncovered sensitive information mined by the suspects on individuals and companies overseas including bank accounts and fake credit cards as well as documents and files condemning the gangs’ illegal activities.