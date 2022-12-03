EFCC to commence auction of forfeited items December 6

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will commence physical inspection and auction of 649 forfeited vehicles and other assets on December 6.

EFCC disclosed this in an advertorial published in some national newspapers on Friday, December, 2.

The anti-graft agency said the exercise will hold at its offices in nine states, including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The offices where the auction is to take place include Uyo, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Benin, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Sokoto.

According to the advertorial, the forfeited assets to be auctioned include 649 vehicles, 52 mobile gadgets and 15 ships.

The Commission disclosed that the auction of vessels and barges would hold online at www.iNaira.com and www.rihago.com on December 6 to December 7.

“The auction is open to the general public throughout Nigeria for the duration of the bidding period stated above. Asset viewing is free at asset location,” the advertorial reads.

“Prospective bidders will only be granted viewing access to view the lots at the asset location from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on viewing days.

“The assets will be sold ‘AS IS and WHERE IS’ in their current condition and location. No asset will be sold below its reserve price.

“A winning bid can only be equal or above the Commission’s reserve price.

“Any person who places the highest bid for an asset will be declared the winner of the asset at the end of the auction.

“Upon declaration of winning bidder, a 100% payment via Remita, Retrieval Reference (RRR) to be issued by the auctioneer for direct payment to Government TSA.

“Successful bidder will have a 48 hours window to make full payment.”

The Commission said the final forfeiture of the auctioned assets is in accordance with the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.