EFCC arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram’, 2 others over  N150m fraud

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram, alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode before the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri.

They were arraigned before Justice Umaru Fadawu on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N150 million.

This was disclosed in a statement published on the agency’s social media platforms on Monday, October 16.

Wakil, Daura and Shoyode were Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director, respectively, of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a Non-Governmental Organisation) when they allegedly committed the crime with another suspect at large, Saidu Mukhtar, in August 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno State.

They collectively induced Bulama Bakki, the CEO of Bakki Commodity Investment Company Limited, to engage in a contract, the EFCC said.

The contract was for procuring 5,000 bags of high-quality white beans weighing 50kg for N23,000 per bag. Additionally, the contract involved the supply of seven mobile ultra-scanning machines powered by solar energy of the 2018 brand, each priced at N5,000,000. In total, the contract amounted to N150,000,000.

However, the accused failed to fulfil their obligations, which constituted an offence as contained in Section 320(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Law Cap 102 and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.

“The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges when they were read to them. Counsels for the prosecution, A.I Arogha and S.O Saka, appealed to the court for a trial date. Justice Fadawu adjourned the matter and ordered the remand of the defendants at a correctional centre,” the statement read.

The ICIR reports that Wakil is facing a third sentence by the court in a year while others await a second sentence.

In December 2022, Wakil was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment when convicted alongside Daura and Shoyode for conspiracy, cheating, and obtaining N120.5 million by pretence.

In August 2022, the Maiduguri Zonal Command of EFCC secured the conviction and sentencing of Wakil, Daura and Shoyede on a three-count charge of conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N66 million.

The following month, they were sentenced to seven years imprisonment over N15 million fraud.

Meanwhile, in June, a high court in the state sentenced Wakil to five years imprisonment over her involvement in N71.4 million fraud.