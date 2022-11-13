31.1 C
Abuja

EFCC arraigns man for issuance of N5m dud cheque

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Mustapha Usman
THE Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Gabriel Ojogbane and his company, Gajudean Nigeria Limited, over a charge bordering on issuance of dud cheque.

According to a statement released by the Commission on November 11, Ojogbane and his company were arraigned before Justice S.U Bature of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

The charge reads: “That you, Gabriel Ojogbane as director/major shareholder and Chairman/CEO in Gajudean Nigeria Limited sometime in 2018 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, issued a First Bank of Nigeria PLC Cheque number 00163862 dated 09/03/18 for the sum of Five Million Naira (N5,000,000) payable to Mary Oluyemisi Dawodu which was to settle your financial obligation to her; and when the said cheque was presented for payment within three (3) months of its issuance, it was dishonored on the grounds that no sufficient funds were standing to the credit of the account on which the cheque was drawn; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonored Cheque (Offences) Act Cap D11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(10) (b)(i) of the same Act. ”

The accused Ojogbane pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Bature granted him N2 million bail with one surety in like sum who must be resident in Abuja.

The defendant was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center pending when he fulfils his bail conditions.

The case was adjourned to March 23, 2023 for commencement of trial.

Mustapha Usman
Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

