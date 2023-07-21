28.1 C
Abuja
HomePolitics and GovernanceJudiciary
Judiciary

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
Senator Stella Oduah

Related

THREE years after the charge was filed, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, her ex-aide, Gloria Odita and seven others over alleged N5 billion naira fraud.

They were arraigned before an Abuja Federal High Court presided by Inyang Ekwo on Friday, July 21, for money laundering, conspiracy, and maintaining anonymous bank accounts.

The 25-count charge was read to them by an official of the court. Each defendant entered a not-guilty plea.

Other defendants include Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd and Sobora International Ltd.

The EFCC alleged that Oduah misused government funds worth an estimated N5 billion while serving as a minister.

The charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020 was first filed in 2020.

The court mandated that the prosecution of Oduah and others accused of laundering nearly N5 billion be handled by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Ekwo gave the order after Oduah and the other defendants were arraigned before him by the EFCC.

The judge claimed that the controversy surrounding the case’s prosecution played a role in his decision to assign the case to the AGF.

To ensure thorough prosecution of the accused, he instructed the EFCC to transmit the case file to the AGF’s office.

The case was postponed until October 17 for trial.

Between 2021 and 2023, the case was repeatedly set for arraignment, but it was postponed for several reasons.

In February 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan sacked Oduah as minister of aviation, alongside three other members of his cabinet.

Oduah’s sack did not come as a surprise as her approval for the purchase of two bullet-proof cars for N255 mi caused public outrage in the country, with many Nigerians calling for her removal and prosecution.

The House of Representatives approved the recommendation by its aviation committee asking for her removal following the controversial purchase of two armoured vehicles at an inflated N255 million.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Oduah had maintained she did nothing wrong as funding for the cars, made available by First Bank, was arranged to comply with her spending limit and relevant laws. 

    She said the purchase was not done in her name.

    The minister was also accused of forging her certificates.

    Investigations by an online newspaper, Premium Times,  broke the scandal.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Media Opportunities

    DW Akademie calls for podcasting trainers on climate change

    THE Deutsche Welle (DW) Akademie is seeking podcasting coaches and trainers for West Africa...
    Energy and Power

    How communities can recover funds spent on transformer repairs, other equipments

    THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised any community intending to fix issues...
    Investigations

    In Gombe, teachers, pupils suffer as classroom, toilet projects remains a mirage

    Both teachers and pupils in Gombe State, continue to endure difficulties as promised classroom...
    Featured News

    FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

    THE Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission of Nigeria (FCCPC) has delisted two digital...
    Political Economy

    50 days in office: Real cost of Tinubu’s economic policies

    President Bola Ahmed clocked 50 days in office on Wednesday, July 19, with the...

    Most Read

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    Buhari signed N94.88trn as budget within eight years

    Oyetola congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

    Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

    Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    How communities can recover funds spent on transformer repairs, other equipments
    Next article
    DW Akademie calls for podcasting trainers on climate change

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.