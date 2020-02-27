EFCC arrests blogger behind fake ‘EFCC Cell’

THE Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested a blogger, Dikeocha Chukwuebuka, who published a picture of a crowded open cell on his Twitter handle claiming to be the Commission’s Port Harcourt office.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Head of the Commission, Usman Imam who announced the arrest during a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said the suspect was picked up at about 4 pm on Wednesday, February 26.

Imam told journalists that Chukwuebuka was in the premises of a new generation bank on Ada George Road in Port Harcourt when the arrest took place.

He said the arrest was a fulfillment of the vow he made to track and apprehend the author of the malicious tweet.

Imam recalled that the tweet was the “most embarrassing moment for the Commission, given that the ‘fake news’, represented the very opposite of what the EFCC stands for, as far as care of detainees was concerned.”

“I want to assure the suspect and indeed the media, that the Commission will follow through this investigation and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law,” he said.

Imam warned social media influencers to be careful in using information, which they have not checked to save the society from the ordeal of fake news.

The Commission in its post concerning the arrest further revealed the blogger’s Twitter handle as @TheRealDayne.

According to the EFCC, Chukwuebuka admitted his error in publishing the picture which he said belonged to another agency. He apologized to the EFCC and his followers for the false and misleading report.

A Twitter post by Chukwuebuka on February 12, show his apology to the EFCC and the general public, saying that after proper investigation, he found out that the cell in question does not belong to the EFCC but a police command.

However after Chukwuebuka apologized, he stated he would be visiting the EFCC’s Port Harcourt zonal office the next day, February 13, to properly apologise and address this matter, as well as provide any useful information needed to assist in the investigation of the pictures.

Please I have apologized, and I will be visiting @officialEFCC ph zonal office tomorrow in pH to properly apologize and address this matter, as well as provide any useful information needed to assist in your investigation of the pictures. Please don't arrest me….😖😖 https://t.co/mQ9FT6n7YD — PORT-HARCOURT EVENTS (@TheRealDayne) February 12, 2020

While tendering an apology to the EFCC, he urged the government to look into the picture so as to investigate the issue raised by his post.