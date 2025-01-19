EFCC bemoans fatal shooting that killed officer in Anambra

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed grief over the loss of one of its officers, Aminu Sahabi Salisu, who was allegedly killed on duty on January 17, 2025, by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu.

The commission in a statement released on Sunday, January 19, described reports circulating on social media about the incident as “false narratives.”

The EFCC, in the statement signed by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said it views with great concern the “irresponsible, callous, inhuman and outrageous” narratives being circulated on social media on the fatal accident.

“It is heinous to reduce the death of a gallant officer who was carrying out patriotic and official duties to social media razzmatazz.

“More worrisome is the fact that some faceless commentators are pitching their tents with an alleged criminal who unleashed terror on officers of the EFCC in their line of duty,” the EFCC stated.

According to the EFCC, the operation that led to Salisu’s death was a raid on a two-storey building in Ifite, Awka, where 37 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested.

The agency said, however, Ikechukwu, who was also in the building, refused to open his door to the investigators and instead fired shots at them, killing Salisu and wounding another officer.

The EFCC said preliminary investigations have revealed that Ikechukwu was involved in coding and online medical supplies of doubtful legitimacy, and he is currently in police custody.

“Two laptops, iPads, and several recording devices were recovered from his apartment, and his involvement in internet fraud is already established,” the commission stated.

The EFCC warned the public that internet fraudsters are becoming increasingly hazardous to public safety and security and that they should not be deceived into thinking that these criminals are just “Yahoo boys and girls.”

The Commission vowed to bring Ikechukwu to trial and take a strong stance against any future attacks on its officers.

The anti-graft agency said it appreciates the support and condolences from sister agencies and well-meaning individuals and remains resolute in its mission to rid the nation of internet fraud and other acts of corruption.

Salisu, attached to the EFCC zonal command, was killed on Friday, January 17, during a raid on suspected internet fraudsters in Awka.

He had led his team to the house of a cybercrime suspect identified as Ikechucku before he was shot dead.

Reports stated that the culprit, a medical doctor from the Ifite area of Awka, fired, killing Salisu and injuring another officer.

The spokesperson of the Anambra Police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said the police responded to a distress call, arrested one suspect, and recovered a pump-action gun, where operatives of the anti graft agency had gone on an investigation.

The social media has been agog about the killing of Salisu, with many blaming his death on the EFCC.

The chairman of the commission, Olukoyede, in November 2023, ordered that sting operations at night be stopped following the arrest of 70 students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, in a midnight raid on off-campus hostels.

The arrest led to outrage from Nigerians and subsequently resulted in the ban of midnight raids by the operatives.

However, many were surprised that despite the ban, the commission went for a night operation resulting in the death of Salisu.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has announced the postponement of a media chat earlier scheduled to be held by its chairman, Olukoyede, on January 19, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

The media engagement was expected to be broadcast across major television networks.

While no reason was provided , the commission assured the public that a new date for the chat would be communicated in due course.

Many believe that the postponement might not be unconnected to the killing of its officer in Anambra.