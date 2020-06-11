EFCC secured 2,240 convictions in five years, recovered N980b, private jets – Magu

IBRAHIM Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday disclosed that the anti-graft body has secured 2,240 convictions in the past five years.

Magu revealed this during a briefing ahead of the Democracy and Anti-Corruption Day celebration in Abuja that holds on June 12.

He said the Commission also recovered assets worth N980 billion within the same period.

Other notable recoveries he listed included oil vessels, private jets, estates among others.

“Our scorecard in the area of conviction is 2,240 in the last five years,” Magu said.

“We have recovered assets in excess of N980 billion and quite a large array of non-monetary assets like properties, estates, private jets, oil vessels, filling stations, schools; hotels; trucks and other automobiles; pieces of jewellery; plazas, shopping malls, electronics, among others.”

Though, Magu admitted that the Commission still has pending corruption allegation cases it is probing, he boasted that the EFCC remains on course in its fight against fraud.

He, however, pledged to take the issues of enforcement and prevention strategies more seriously stressing that its enforcement is not about tough talks, but tough actions.

“It is not about rhetoric; it is about professionalism. It is not about seminars, it is about criminals and how to bring them to book,” Magu said.

According to him, the EFCC is making impressive progress in digitalized and non-digitalized investigations.

“All our cases are being pursued with vigour and alacrity. This is why we have results across all our zones,” he boasted.

The ICIR had earlier written on a number of former Governors and politicians who were accused of looting their state’s treasury but yet to be fully convicted.