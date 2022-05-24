EFCC storms Rochas Okorocha’s Abuja residence

— 1 min read

OPERATIVES of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday stormed the Abuja residence of an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha.

It was learnt that the EFCC agents insisted that the former Imo State governor must present himself for arrest following a long-standing invitation addressed to him.

However, one of Okorocha’s aides alleged that the attempted arrest was aimed at stopping the former governor from attending the screening of APC presidential aspirants.

It will be recalled that Okorocha had on May 22 hosted other APC presidential aspirants from the South-East at his Maitama, Abuja residence.

The South-East aspirants, at the meeting, resolved to form a coalition ahead of the APC presidential primary election.