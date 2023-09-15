Efforts ongoing to rescue eight abducted NYSC members – IGP

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said collaborative efforts were ongoing to rescue the eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) kidnapped in Zamfara State about four weeks ago.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, stated this on Friday, September 15, at a media briefing and meeting with strategic police managers.

According to the IGP, the meeting is geared towards outlining the policies, innovations, and accomplishments of the NPF over the previous five weeks.

The police chief said the safety and well-being of all Nigerians, especially young NYSC participants, remained the utmost priority to the Force.

He said the NPF was committed to intensifying efforts at ensuring the safe rescue of the abducted Corps members and all others still in captivity of criminal gangs in any part of the country.

“Currently, we are actively engaged in the sharing and analysing intelligence gathered thus far while also exploring collaborative efforts with security agencies to secure the unconditional release of these individuals as swiftly as possible without harm.

“It is imperative to note that rescue operations generally demand a careful, tactical and deliberate approach, conducted with the utmost caution to avoid unintended harm to the victims,” Egbetokun said.

The IGP added that the meeting was significant as Nigerians move into the year’s ’ember’ months: “It will spur us to review the internal security situation of the country with a view to revamping our strategies towards bolstering the nation’s security governance, economic growth and national development, especially as we traverse the unique last quarter of the year,” he said.

Egbetokun said the meeting would also be used to enumerate operational plans towards policing the off-season gubernatorial elections, which will be held concurrently in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States in November.

He directed Commissioners of Police and other tactical commanders to ensure adequate security is sustained in their areas of responsibility.

On Saturday, August 19, gunmen kidnapped eight NYSC members along a highway in Zamfara state, North-West Nigeria.

The corps members travelled in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State via Zamfara State when their vehicle was stopped along a highway.

The corps members have been in captivity since then.