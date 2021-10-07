31.1 C
Abuja

Eighty-seven terrorists feared dead as ISWAP launches reprisal attack on Boko Haram camp

File Photo: Members of ISWAP

1min read

FIVE days after a group of terrorists affiliated to Boko Haram eliminated 24 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Mandra and Gaba Mountains in Gwoza town, Borno State, a reprisal attack has been launched by insurgents loyal to ISWAP, according to PRNigeria.

The suspected ISWAP elements carried out the reprisal at the camp of the Commander of Boko Haram Bakoura Modou, in Lake Chad axis on Tuesday.

PRNigeria was told that the ISWAP fighters stormed Modou’s Lake Chad camp in 50 local speed boats yesterday.

“More than 87 ISWAP jihadists were killed in the clash,” a source said.

There has been no love lost between the two terrorist groups whose aim is to foist Islamic governments on West African states.

In June, reports filtered the air that ISWAP had killed Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.

But audio videos from ISWAP claimed that the Boko Haram leader died after detonating explosives on himself in a battle between the two groups.

Both groups are believed to be fighting for supremacy and dominance in West African states.

The terrorist groups, having captured communities in the North-East Nigeria, is moving towards the North-Central Niger State.

1 COMMENT

  1. Your knowledge of Nigerian Geography is quite faulty. The last paragraph makes it obvious. ISWAP and BH while having presence in parts of Borno state especially have not been able to spread beyond those communities and the lake Chad region. Non state actors operating in the NW of Nigeria are not ISWAP or BH affiliated. They are bandits/terrorists who are quite autonomous. My point can easily be researched.

Eighty-seven terrorists feared dead as ISWAP launches reprisal attack on Boko Haram camp

