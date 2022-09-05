25.9 C
Abuja

EJN offers fellowships to cover UN Biodiversity Conference

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
UN Biodiversity Conference
UN Biodiversity Conference
Internews’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering a new fellowship for journalists interested in reporting on the United Nations (UN) Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15).  

The conference will be held from December 7, 2022, to December 19, 2022, in Montreal, Canada. 

In the lead-up to COP15, fellows will receive resources and tools to help prepare for reporting at the conference. 

This opportunity is intended to enable journalists from low and middle income countries cover the UN CBD negotiations, keeping their home audiences informed about COP15  and reporting why its outcomes matter. 

While in Montreal, fellows will participate in a series of specially designed activities, including an orientation session with biodiversity experts on the key issues at COP15, daily briefings, and interviews with high-level officials. 

EJN says that journalists may produce stories in print, online, radio, or broadcast formats.  Stories produced as a result of this fellowship can be in any language. 

Eight journalists will be selected for the fellowship. Fellows will receive airfare, accommodation, meals, travel insurance, and transportation costs to participate in the fellowship. 

The organiser says, “This COP is a particularly important one, as Parties look to adopt the ‘Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework’ which has been much-delayed and rescheduled following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The application deadline is September 15, 2022. Interested persons should apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

