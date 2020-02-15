Ekiti Commissioner goofed about ‘due diligence,’ explains why WAEC fee was inflated to N248.5m

It debunked the report, describing it as false.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua, he said the investigative media outfit did not conduct due diligence before publishing its report.

But he lied.

The ICIR specifically contacted him (Olumilua) to explain the difference between the WAEC charges and the amount disbursed by Ekiti state government, but he directed the reporter to Foluso Daramola, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology.

“I think its best you talk to the commissioner for education,” he told the reporter.

Daramola was also contacted but he neither answered his calls nor responded to text messages and the message sent to him on whatsapp. In fact, the education commissioner repeatedly terminated calls put to his line.

WAEC, the examination body was also contacted, and confirmed that the WAEC fee was N13,950.

WAEC, in fact, warned aganist inflation of the exam fees, saying it should be reported.

The state government, however, claimed that the amount disclosed by the state is inclusive of extra fees such as the administrative expenses to conduct the National Examination Council (NECO), a separate examination body.

According to the statement, the amount also purportely include identity cards for the students, e-registration, reagents for laboratory practicals, archive albums with candidates’ photographs, logistics for the administration of the examination, which would include transportation for principals and registrars of schools.

It also include a N5,500 administrative fee per school with less than N200 candidates.

The commissioner added that the state government made provision for all costs in respect of the examination, from registration to the release of results, including WAEC conferences in and out of the state.

He, however, restated the state government ’s commitment to promoting transparency and accountability.

Also, Demianus Ojijeogu, WAEC Spokesperson days after the earlier report gave a more detailed financial obligations of the schools scheduled to partake in the national examination.

“Normal Entry Fee – N13, 950 per candidate; Chief Examiners’ Report/Off-Line CD Registration – N2,000 per school;

“Electronically Generated Photo Album – N2, 000 for a pair per school; School Album Hard Copy – N1, 500 per copy Maximum of 200 Candidates.”