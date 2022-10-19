Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker is dead

SPEAKER of the Ekiti House of Assembly Funminiyi Afuye is dead.

Afuye’s death was announced in a statement by Yinka Oyebode, spokesperson for Ekiti State governor Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the late Speaker died of at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment on cardiac arrest.

The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two-time member of the State Assembly.

Afuye was sighted in the entourage of the state governor when the latter went on a road inspection tour in parts of the state capital on Wednesday morning.