THE management of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has expelled two female students for bullying another student.

Responding to the issue, the authorities of the institution released a statement stating that the perpetrator, Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old student of the Department of Mass Communication, had been expelled. Another student, Genesis Osaro, was also expelled for providing the stick with which the victim, Gloria Ajayi, was beaten.