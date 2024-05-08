THE management of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education Science and Technology Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has expelled two female students for bullying another student.
“Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, with matriculation No. 10232, a 100L Mass Communication student who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her for allegedly destroying her 3-year-old love affair with her boyfriend, was found guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently expelled with immediate effect,
“Miss Genesis Osaro, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10257, who provided the stick with which Gloria Ajayi was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her Matriculation oath and consequently expelled with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.
While the victim, Gloria Ajayi, was exonerated, the authority warned and advised the students, Mistura Eniola Adejuwon and Precious Oluwapelumi Olanrewaju, who recorded and posted the videos on social media to always report such incidents to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the university rather than escalating it on social media.
Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command Commissioner, Akinwale Adeniran, has ordered an investigation into the incident and added that necessary action would be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.