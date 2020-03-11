El-Rufai appoints deposed Sanusi as Chancellor of Kaduna State Varsity

LESS than 24 hours after Nasir El-rufai, Governor of Kaduna State named Muhammadu Sanusi II the Vice Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), the Governor has again named the deposed Emir of Kano as the Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU).

A statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor , announced the new appointment on Wednesday,

Adekeye said that Sanusi succeeds the pioneer Chancellor, Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed to the position in 2005.

He praised the former emir’s strong commitment to education and service to public office which he said would be symbolic and substantive in the leadership of the University and pace its growth academically at the global level.

Malam @elrufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of HH Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA. KDSG is grateful that he continues to support and assist the realisation of its governance objectives. — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 11, 2020

‘’Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA,” Adekeye said.

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government.’’ the statement read in part.

Sanusi’s appointment Kaduna State Government came just two days after he was deposed by Kano State Government over disrespect of the office of the governor and other agencies.