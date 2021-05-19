We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El- Rufai has ordered the dismissal of Kaduna State University lecturers who have joined the ongoing industrial action in the state.

The governor made this announcement in a statement released on Tuesday, describing the strike action as “efforts to dress up criminal activity.”

“KDSG considers as unacceptable the serial violations of the Miscellaneous Offences Act that have occurred over the last two days,” it read.

El-Rufai described the actions of the labour union as illegal pressures aimed at disrupting activities in the state..

“The Ministry of Health will dismiss all nurses below GL 14 for going on an unlawful strike. Salaries that could have gone to them are to be given as extraordinary occupational allowances to the health workers who are at their duty posts to fill the gap of those absconding from duty.

“Any academic staff of KASU that does not report for work will be dismissed. The authorities of KASU are to submit a copy of the attendance register for all categories of staff daily to the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner of Education,” it read.

He described the actions of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) as equivalent to banditry, adding that the government would not respond differently to them.

According to a report by The ICIR, The NLC had directed all government workers on Tuesday, May 11, to embark on an indefinite strike to protest the sack of over 4,000 workers by the state government.

El-Rufai had attributed the sack to a decline in revenue and stated that he was not elected to pay salaries. He also claimed payment of salaries was taking up almost 90 per cent of the monthly federal allocation accruing to the state.