21.2 C
Abuja
21.2 C
Abuja

Emirates resumes flight operations to Nigeria from September 11

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Passengers disembarking from an Emirates Airline plane IATA
Passengers disembarking from an Emirates Airline plane
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

EMIRATES airline says it will be reinstating its flights between Dubai and Lagos from September 11, 2022.

This is coming after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) allocated the sum of $265 million to airlines operating in the country to settle outstanding ticket sales monies.

In a statement to customers, the foreign carrier said it would be recommencing operations in Nigeria with just two flights, one inbound and the other external.

It read, “We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will reinstate operations of our flights.

“Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday 11th September 2022.

“Lagos flights after 30th September, 2022 will be advised in due course.”

Emirates
Emirates new flight schedule to Nigeria. Credit: Emirates

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently slammed the Nigerian government over its failure in helping Emirates Airlines get its funds out of Nigeria.

Emirates had on August 18, 2022, announced a stoppage of all its flights from Nigeria with effect from September 1, 2022, due to challenges it said it was experiencing in repatriating its funds.

- Advertisement -

In a statement the airline forwarded to The ICIR, it said no progress had been made in getting its funds out of Nigeria, hence the decision.

According to the airline, it had unsuccessfully been attempting to repatriate the sum of $85 million of ticket sales it alleged was stuck in Nigeria.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

ASUU: How I resolved four-month strike overnight – Jonathan

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has narrated how he sat with key members of his...
Elections

70th birthday: Atiku, Obi, Tinubu hail Kukah

THE three leading presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections hailed Bishop Mattew Kukah...
News

FG to build 2.5mw solar plant in Kaduna Defence Academy

THE Federal Government is set to build a 2.5 megawatt hybrid solar power plant...
Media Opportunities

iMEdD hosts International Journalism Week

THE Incubator for Media Education and Development (iMEdD) is hosting the fourth edition of...
Conflict and Security

Police arrest ex-soldier supplying arms to bandits in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has arrested an ex-soldier Saidu Lawal for supplying arms...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleASUU: How I resolved four-month strike overnight – Jonathan

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.