Emirates resumes flight operations to Nigeria from September 11

EMIRATES airline says it will be reinstating its flights between Dubai and Lagos from September 11, 2022.

This is coming after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) allocated the sum of $265 million to airlines operating in the country to settle outstanding ticket sales monies.

In a statement to customers, the foreign carrier said it would be recommencing operations in Nigeria with just two flights, one inbound and the other external.

It read, “We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will reinstate operations of our flights.

“Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday 11th September 2022.

“Lagos flights after 30th September, 2022 will be advised in due course.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently slammed the Nigerian government over its failure in helping Emirates Airlines get its funds out of Nigeria.

Emirates had on August 18, 2022, announced a stoppage of all its flights from Nigeria with effect from September 1, 2022, due to challenges it said it was experiencing in repatriating its funds.

In a statement the airline forwarded to The ICIR, it said no progress had been made in getting its funds out of Nigeria, hence the decision.

According to the airline, it had unsuccessfully been attempting to repatriate the sum of $85 million of ticket sales it alleged was stuck in Nigeria.