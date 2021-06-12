We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

AMNESTY International has called on the Nigerian authorities to end attacks on peaceful protesters across the country.

The human rights group said this in a statement on Saturday in reaction to reports of needless attacks and intimidations against June 12 protesters in major cities in the country.

Amnesty said it had received disturbing reports of attacks on peaceful protesters in Abuja, Lagos and Ibadan, noting “that some of them have been arrested while others were injured.”

“We again call on the Nigerian authorities to respect human rights and end attacks on peaceful protesters.”

The June 12 protest was organised to awaken the Muhammadu Buhari”s administration to myriads of problems facing Nigeria.

The organisers of the protest are demanding accountability and better governance from the president.

They are asking Buhari to resign from office if he cannot tackle insecurity and provide good governance in the country.

The ICIR had earlier reported now Nigerian police that were required by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution to provide security to peaceful protesters fired teargas to intimidate and disperse some of the June 12 protesters at the Ojota area of Lagos State. Heavy gunshots were reported in other parts of the state.

A lone protester was attacked by a hired pro-Buhari group in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).