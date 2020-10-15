EndSARS: In solidarity, international hacking group, Anonymous hacks government website

POPULAR international cyber hacking group, Anonymous has disclosed that it has hacked multiple Nigerian government websites in solidarity with #EndSARS protestors, who have for the past week taken to the streets to demand an end to police brutality across the country.

Anonymous identifies as a decentralised international activist, hacktivist collective movement known for its various cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions, and government agencies, corporations.

Known as ‘freedom fighters’ by their supporters, Anonymous in support of #EndSARS protestors released a list containing personal details including names, addresses, and phone numbers of officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) following its supposed hacking of the government’s website.

“Nigeria: Anonymous hacks multiple government websites in solidarity with #EndSARS protestors and retribution for violence by police,” the group shared on its Twitter page which has over 5.8 million followers.

It did not specify or release the names of the government sites that have been hacked, though there are reports that the official website of the Nigeria Police, www.npf.gov.ng has been down.

In addition, the group announced that it was giving the Nigerian government 72 hours to bring erring officers who have gunned down protestors to justice.

It further noted that its rhetoric was a peaceful warning to the government to do the needful.

Since the #ENDSARS protest kicked off, over a dozen protesters including Jimoh Isiaq, a young Nigerian from Ogbomoso, Oyo State had either been reported shot or killed by men of the Nigerian Police Force during the protest.

As stated on its Twitter bio, the group indicates that its social media page is created for advocacy, awareness and fight for justice. It also states that its core principle is to ‘support the weak against the powerful and stand for justice.’

“The purpose of our account is to spread awareness, information calls for justice, and amplify movements and individuals alike that align with these principles. You don’t have to be Anonymous or a “hacker” to fight for a better world. Actions not nouns,” its bio reads.

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey, founder, and CEO of Twitter had tweeted on Wednesday in support of the #EndSARS movement and also shared a link soliciting financial donations for the protest which has received attention all over the globe.

His tweet has been retweeted more than 78,000 and attracted more than 73,000 likes, as of the time of this report.